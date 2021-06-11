DECATUR
William “Bill” Dowling Kirkham, 75, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born in Mobile, AL to Robert Taylor “R.T.” Kirkham, Sr. and Marie Boozer Kirkham. Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Stone River on Danville, Road. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Burningtree Cemetery.
Mr. Kirkham is survived by his wife Brenda of 48 years; sons, Brett Kirkham of Florida and Bart Kirkham (Amy) of North Carolina; granddaughter, Kayla Grace Kirkham of North Carolina; brother, Mark Kirkham (Wynelle) of Rogersville, AL; sisters, Patricia Kight of Leroy, AL and Carol Etheridge (Stan) of Thomasville, AL; sisters-in-law, Laurice Kirkham and DeAnne Rodenburg; brothers-in-law, Delton Blalock, Maurice Blalock (Mary Beth), and Dwight Blalock (Suzette); several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert “Bob” Kirkham, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Frank Kight and Carl Rodenburg.
Mr. Kirkham taught school in Marengo County for two years and 29 years at Decatur High School. He was active in Boy Scouts for 40 years. Mr. Kirkham worked with his hands from wheat farming in Oklahoma with his family to water well drilling. He served as a church youth leader and participated in the youth programs through the Methodist churches. Mr. Kirkham could always be seen helping and serving others. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing, loving, and learning from him.
