ALEXANDRIA
William “Bill” Ersie Nelms, 82, of Alexandria, AL, passed away on June 9th, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Locust Fork, Alabama. He was a graduate of Tarrant High School. He attended Florence State College where he was the 302nd solider to be commissioned into the Army where he continued his service for 38 years retiring as a Colonel.
He was an avid volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity and his church. He owned his own construction business where his love for woodworking and building were shared in many homes and businesses. He was also the manager of the Calhoun County Water Authority for 14 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Pamelia Whitt Nelms. He leaves behind his loving children, son Ferrell Nelms (Karen) of Alexandria, AL, daughter Malaea Nelms Seleski (Dave) of Asheville, NC, and son Todd Nelms of Florence, AL. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Logan Nelms and Easton Nelms, as well as brother, JP Nelms, Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Geraldine Whitt Aycock, Decatur, AL; sister-in-law, Marlene Nelms, Highland Lake, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lora Nelms, and his brother, Carroll Nelms.
Bill loved his Savior, family, and his country. He had his own special way of doing things, and his goal was to always “do it right.” He was often helping others without anyone being aware.
For online condolences please visit Lemley Funeral home (Oneonta) https://www.lemleyfuneralhome.net. A small private family service will be held. He will be buried with full military honors at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to any of the following: University of North Alabama ROTC https://una.edu/rotc/donate-to-rotc.html, Amedysis Hospice at 115 W. Grand Avenue, Suite 70, Rainbow City, AL 35906 or Piedmont Rescue EMS at 122 S. Cedar Avenue, Piedmont, AL 36272.
