DECATUR
William “Bill” George Newton went to meet his Lord and Savior in Huntsville, AL, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born December 04, 1942, in Olean, NY, to Henry Meade and Marjorie Bernice Sherman Newton who both predeceased him. He was raised in Bradford, PA, where he earned the rank of Star in the Boy Scouts and was a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. While attending Bradford Area Senior High School, Bill ran track and excelled in cross country as well as auto shop. Following his graduation in 1961, Bill joined the Air Force, achieving the rank of Airman Second Class. In 1964, while in the military, Bill married Beverly Smith, his high school sweetheart, also from Bradford, PA. After Bill was honorably discharged in 1966, he and Beverly moved to Decatur, AL, where he raised his family, worked for Chemstrand and Decatur Petroleum Haulers before retiring from Amoco Chemicals (BP) after 25 years, and lived the remainder of his life. Bill loved woodworking, model trains, working on his family history, and spending time with his grandchildren. For many years, he was active as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Scout Troop 142 in Decatur and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Beverly Kay (Smith) Newton; three children, Brian (Sandra) Newton, David (Marsha) Newton and Brenda (Lester) D’Aunoy; three grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Newton, Alex D’Aunoy and Ashleigh D’Aunoy; three siblings, Ray Newton, Sandra (Ronald) Norton and Virginia (Michael) White; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur on Saturday, September 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Chris Martin officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Decatur.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.