HARTSELLE — Funeral service for William “Bill” H. Evans, Jr., 83, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Hartselle Tabernacle with Reverend Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.
“Mr. Evans died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born March 4, 1937, in Hartselle, Alabama to William H. Evans, Sr. and Willie Mae Hodges Evans. He graduated from Morgan County High School and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University (API). He was employed by NASA as an engineer where he contributed to the Apollo (Skylab) missions and retired after over 40 years of service. He married his childhood sweetheart from fourth grade and they were married 57 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He devoted much of his life to community service, coaching baseball and filming Hartselle High School football games for over 50 years. He was devoted to his family, church and community.
Contributions in his honor can be made to Hartselle Camp Meeting at P.O. Box 163, Hartselle, AL 35640. “
Survivors include two sons, William H. Evans, III and David Wesley Evans (Missy); two daughters, Julie Evans Martz (Garrett) and Mariann Evans Parker (Shannon); and 11 grandchildren, Blake Martz, Katelyn Martz Johnson, Matthew Martz, Hannah Martz, Austin Parker, Addison Parker, Mary Kathryn Evans Parrott, Nathan Evans, Sadie Evans, Millie Evans and Wesley Evans.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.