DECATUR
William “Bill” Maurice Crouch passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1928 in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Davis Crouch; mother, Ila Vetrice Crouch; sisters, Myrna Crouch Fields, Marion Crouch Chrisman, Marie Crouch Brown and Mildred Crouch Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emodean Rush Crouch and his second wife, Dorothy Crouch.
He is survived by brother, Merle Wesley Crouch (Irene); sons, William Dean Crouch (Myscha) and Richard Thomas Crouch (Anita) and daughter, Mary Maurice Crouch Green (Greg) as well as grandchildren, William Edward Crouch, Daniel James Crouch, Jessica Faith Crouch, Devin Green Marsh (Jericho), Jordan Green Pearson (Rhett) and Ryan Elizabeth Green and two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Marsh and Evren Marsh.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War where he was introduced to the field of electronics. After completing his military service he graduated from Indiana Technological University with degrees in both Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He worked most of his career at Arnold Engineering Development Center in the area of test instrumentation for satellites.
He was an avid golfer and traveler. He played over 400 different golf courses and visited many countries in North America, Europe and Asia.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nursing and care staff at The Terrace for providing such wonderful care for the last years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hospice of The Valley in Decatur, Alabama who did wonderfully at caring for him in his last days or your favorite charity.
There will be a private burial service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
