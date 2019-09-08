DECATUR
Funeral for William “Bill” McKee, 75, of Decatur will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Ben Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. McKee, who died Friday, September 6, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 26, 1943, to Jesse McKee and Alice Mitchell McKee. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Linda McKee; son, Michael McKee; two daughters, Melissa Flowers and Melanie Starbuck; two sisters, Evelyn Shaw and Gwen Payne; two grandchildren, Michelle Bazzell and David Flowers; and five great-grandchildren, Gram Flowers, Ivey Flowers, Braxton Bazzell, Carmi Bazzell and Hunter Bazzell.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
