DECATUR — William (Bill) Pierce Wiggins, 69, died November 18, 2020. His wishes were to be cremated. No memorial service is planned at this time. Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Webb Wiggins; children, Webb Andrew Wiggins, Wade Hayden Wiggins, and Meredith Joan Wiggins; and grandson, Eli Douglas Wiggins. Hampton Cove Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family.

