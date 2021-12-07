DECATUR — William Booker, 84, died November 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Sterrs Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Stellantis' AI strategy targets $22.6b in revenues by 2030
- China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit
- China's November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases
- EXPLAINER: What's behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?
- Desperation drives thousands of Afghans a day across borders
- Analysis: Patriots' downfall after Brady lasted one season
- Analysis: Steph still must-see TV, anytime cameras are near
- LSU moves up to No. 2 in NET rankings with undefeated start
Most Read
Articles
- Man dies after long standoff in Southwest Decatur
- Stover new Decatur Heritage head coach
- Man dead after standoff in Southwest Decatur near Spring Avenue
- Town Creek man charged with theft from former employer
- Man dies after long standoff in Southwest Decatur
- ULA wins legal battle with employees in vaccine mandate case
- Sarah Etheredge
- Bart Suggs
- Black Bears sweep Red Raiders in front of full house
- Molly Legg
Images
Videos
Commented
- ADM site touted for rec center but Aquadome neighbors want council to look at other locations (6)
- Kyle’s amazing game vs. Ragland was the stuff of legends (4)
- Letter to the editor: Refusing COVID-19 vaccine is uncaring (3)
- Community leaders fear R.A. Hubbard students won't be treated fairly at other schools (3)
- Mayor to negotiate land deals for rec center, Decatur Commons (3)
- $7 million attorney fee in 3M settlement approved retroactively (3)
- Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles (2)
- Editorial: Was attorney fee an oral agreement or bonus? (2)
- Letter to the editor: We don't oppose numerous government mandates (2)
- 'Behind closed doors' — 2 councilmen worry new rec center site predetermined (2)
- Bloomberg Opinion: The dangers of guns at protests are too big to ignore (2)
- City revenues could lead to increase in employees' holiday pay (2)
- 50 years ago today the Red Raiders became football kings (1)
- BOOK REVIEW: Robert E. Lee's contradictory life examined (1)
- Price increases of 40% to 53% proposed for Point Mallard water park (1)
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings (1)
- Playoff loss ends the Meek era at Decatur Heritage (1)
- Alabama judge opposed to death penalty set for ethics trial (1)
- Michael Craig Jenkins (1)
- William Shelton (1)
- Plan for U-Haul self storage moves forward despite zoning issues (1)
- Orr bill targets social media companies over free speech (1)
- Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Woman charged with DUI, manslaughter after wreck kills Athens man (1)
- GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical (1)
- State has to decide how to spend $1.6 billion in COVID relief funds (1)
- Editorial: Supply backlog threatens to play Grinch (1)
- Anderson hired as mental health liaison for Decatur police (1)
- Volunteer wants good homes for shelter animals (1)
- Man dies after long standoff in Southwest Decatur (1)
- Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd (1)
- ULA wins legal battle with employees in vaccine mandate case (1)
- Third grade holdback law should be delayed (1)
- Editorial: Biden bill would put Southern auto plants at disadvantage (1)
- 'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant (1)
- New York Daily News: De Blasio gets the COVID vaccine mandate right (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.