HARTSELLE — Funeral for William C. “W.C.” Brown, 70, will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro.Alan Queen and Bro. Roger Ammons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hopewell Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born September 3, 1949, in Morgan County to James Cecil Brown and Martha Ann Stephenson Brown. W.C. worked for Winn Dixie 33 years. Following his retirement in 1999, he and Joann moved to Sevierville, Tennessee, where he worked part-time for Food City Grocery 14 years. W.C. was the chairman of deacons and the Adult Sunday School Teacher at Tunsel Road Baptist Church, where he was a member for the past five years. He loved his family and the Lord with all his heart. He was an active church member his whole life. W.C. was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and faithful Christian. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Allen Brown and David Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joann Luke Brown; one son, William Mark Brown (Beverly); one daughter, Kimberly Brown Crowe (Tommy); two brothers, Jimmy Brown and Mike Brown; three sisters, Ann Stracener, Sandra Flowers and Pam Brakefield; and four grandchildren, Chanler Cantor (Daniel), Tanner Brown, Briley Brown and Bo Brown.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons: Tanner Brown, Bo Brown, Daniel Cantor, and his nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Classmates of Danville High School Class of 1967.
