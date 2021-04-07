LACEY’S SPRING — Memorial service for William Carson Parker, age 19, of Lacey’s Spring, will be Friday, April 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jamie Bladow officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Carson Parker, who died Friday, April 2, 2021, in Lacey’s Spring, was born May 4, 2001, in Decatur, to Darin Parker and Ronda (Shelton) Werner. He was preceded in death by his mother. Carson worked in landscaping. He was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His greatest joy was anticipation of the birth of his daughter, Ansley Paige Parker.
He is survived by his fianceé, Jaden Hopkins of Lacey’s Spring; father, William Darin Parker of Cullman; sister, Kayla Rogers (Zach Strong) of Cullman; grandparents, Larry Parker (Sarah “Polly“) of Cullman, and Judy Freeman Shelton of Decatur; uncles and aunts, David Parker (Anderia) and Brooke Easterwood (Michael), all of Cullman; two nephews, Ryley Rogers and Ryan Rogers, both of Cullman; and two cousins, Blake Parker and Ryan Parker, both of Cullman.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.