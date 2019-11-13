HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for William Charles Gerstman, 75, will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Brother Erick Chaney officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Gerstman died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was born June 29, 1944, in Morgan County to Oscar William Gerstman and Mary Jane Engle Gerstman. Mr. Gerstman was a veteran. He was employed as a Wood Reel Fabricator for Baker Wood Reels prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his parents, and two brothers, Raymond and Lamar Gerstman.
Survivors include one daughter, Beth Gerstman Lee (Bo); one brother, Ralph Gerstman (Diane); four grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
