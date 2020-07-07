HARTSELLE — Funeral service for William David Earls, 65, will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lynn Harvel officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Earls died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 16, 1954, in Cullman County to D.D. Earls and Verna Sellers Earls. He was employed by Daystar Enterprises as a truck driver, prior to retirement. He loved his wife and family dearly and enjoyed gardening, deer hunting and camping. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Earls; one son, Dustin Earls; one daughter, Tonya Earls West (Jason); one brother, Darrell Earls (Karen); two grandchildren, Destany Finkler (Coleman) and Dillon Earls.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
