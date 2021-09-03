ATHENS — William “Dub” Bert Webster, age 87, of Athens, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Dub was born February 18, 1934 in AL.
A visitation for Dub will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 PM at Most Merciful Jesus Catholic Church, 10509 Segers Rd., Madison, AL 35756. A funeral service will occur Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM, 10509 Segers Rd., Madison, AL 35756. A burial will occur Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, 709 Danville Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
