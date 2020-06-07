DECATUR — William E. “Bill” Vaught, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in River City Center nursing facility in Decatur, Alabama.
Bill was born in Cannelton, IN on January 17, 1936, to John and Philipine (Veatch) Vaught. He was a retired agent for Commonwealth Life Insurance Co. He was a lifelong musician, playing rhythm guitar and singing for a number of country bands in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, playing regularly until the mid 1990’s. He enjoyed leatherwork, creating guitar straps, belts and holsters. He was also a talented knife maker, and collected old pocket knives. He married Caroline Lindauer on July 30, 1955, in Ferdinand, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 13, 1991, as did his parents, and brothers, Tom and Johnny. He married Dorothy “Dot” Basham on August 8, 1994.
Surviving are his wife, Dot Vaught of Decatur, Alabama; two sons, Marty (Margie) of Jasper, Indiana and Chris of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; stepson, Larry (Sandy) of Ocala, Florida; stepdaughters, Beverly (Kelly) Smith of Battle Ground, Indiana and Cindy Basham of Decatur, Melissa Basham of Atlanta, Georgia; and granddaughter, Caroline of Nashville, Tennessee, and grandson, Creighton of Decatur.
Also surviving are brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Vaught and Denny Vaught, both of Tell City, Indiana; sisters, Donna Stallings and Rita Scales of Tell City, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services for immediate family only will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur.
Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life to be held prior to internment of ashes in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Philpot, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Bill’s honor to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/decatur-al/william- vaught-9204916
