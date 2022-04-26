DECATUR — Mr. William Daughtry “Bill” Eubanks, of Decatur, AL., passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was 80.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Johnny Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery with full Masonic Rites and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until service time.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to
The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Mr. Eubanks was born September 18, 1941 in Geneva County to the late William Sanders and Mary Evelyn Daughtry Eubanks.
In addition to his parents; one sister, Mary Virginia “Ginger” Hall preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Wambles Eubanks; daughter, Mary Frances Eubanks, Chattanooga, TN; and one son, William Anthony “Tony” Eubanks and his wife, Michelle, Decatur, AL; other extended family and friends.
