DECATUR — Funeral service for William Gaston Williford, age 87, of Decatur, will be Sunday, December 20, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Williford, who died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Summerford Nursing Home, was born July 31, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC to James Thomas Williford and Ollie Mae Misskelley Williford. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister. Mr. Williford served as an officer with the Salvation Army for 45 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Juanita Cox Williford of Decatur; one daughter, Joy Elaine Williford of Decatur; one son, William David Williford of Slocomb; one sister, Edna Lee Brazzell of Sumter, SC; two grandchildren, Justin Williford and Andrea Williford, both of Dothan; four great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.