HOOVER — William Harold Washington, Jr. “Bill” passed away at 94 years of age on January 31, 2021, at the Galleria Woods Senior Living Community in Hoover, AL. He was born September 23, 1926, the oldest of seven children of William H. Washington, Sr. and Miriam Betts Washington of Clemson, SC.
Nicknamed “GoDaddy” because he was constantly on the go, Bill always said that he and his wife, Violet, had enjoyed the most wonderful life! Their marriage was a lifelong love story and he was dedicated to supporting his family with unconditional love. Bill worked multiple extra jobs to provide for his four children’s college education and generously supported his church, numerous charities and educational organizations, and several family members. Everyone enjoyed being entertained with stories of his amazing life experiences. Humor, integrity, a brilliant mind, frugality, and selflessness were hallmarks of his character.
Bill earned Bachelor’s Degrees in both mechanical and electrical engineering from Clemson University and a Master’s Degree from Georgia Tech. He later served as Associate Professor of Engineering Research at Penn State.
A World War II veteran, Bill joined the Navy at age 17, attended an accelerated training program at the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, and served as an engineering officer aboard the heavy cruiser USS Chicago in Japan and China. He continued his military career in the US Navy Reserve for more than 22 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1986.
In his professional engineering career he worked for Johnson & Johnson, Monsanto (now part of Bayer), and later for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing in support of the US space program, NASA space shuttle missions, and Spacelab.
Active in Toastmasters, he also served as a Lions Club District Governor. He was a longtime member and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur, AL. In recent years he was a member of Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, AL.
Ever the optimist, he loved the challenge of tackling impossible goals. Bill enjoyed being the first to know something or to figure out a complicated problem. Even in his nineties, he enjoyed searching the internet for interesting information. “Have the best day possible!” was his frequent comment as we would say goodbye.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Violet Woodle Washington; daughter, Jeannie Richardson (Bill); granddaughter, Julie Marie Richardson; sister, Anne Hagood (Tommy); and brother, James Washington (Emily).
He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Clemmons (Ron); two sons, Harold Cox Washington (Pamela Gordon) and William Hughey Washington (Patti); brothers, Emory Washington (Betty Lou) and Robert Washington (Ann); and sisters, Margaret Waycaster (Jack Neal) and Mary King (Leland). In addition he is survived by grandchildren, William Scott Clemmons (Amy), Susan Clemmons Smith (Lee), Melinda Richardson Mohr (Brian), William Curtis Richardson, III (Jenny), Everett Cox Washington (Teresa), Rachel Denise Washington, Li Gordon-Washington, and Mei Gordon-Washington, as well as nine great-grandchildren, a special niece, Ann Woodle Barrar, and 20 other nieces and nephews.
Bill’s funeral service will be live-streamed from The Wood Mortuary Chapel in Greer, SC, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time at the following web address: https://www.thewoodmortuary.com
A recording of the service will be available for viewing on the Mortuary’s website.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff and health professionals at Galleria Woods for their care and support for the past 18 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity or to Clemson University Foundation Fund #B0594, which is the “Dean William H. Washington and Miriam Betts Washington Endowed Grants-in-Aid” in memory of Bill’s parents. Online: iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving; phone: (864) 656-5896; or mail: Clemson University, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633.
