DECATUR — Funeral service for William Herschel Freeman, 99, will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wendell Bennett and Brother Phillip Robinson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Cullman County. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Freeman passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born October 5, 1921, in Cullman County to William H. Freeman and Vessie Bice Freeman. Mr. Freeman was a member of the Flint Baptist Church, where he was very active and loved his Sunday School class. He was a devout Christian and loved sitting outside with his dog, Spot, and reading his Bible.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, was in the Korean Japan Burma and Vietnam War. He retired after 35 years from Goodyear. He then went to work for James R. Smith as a truck driver, and later bought and opened up Freeman’s Grocery. He always loved sitting around and talking with people.
Many friendships and memories were made while serving the community. He later went on to drive a dump truck for Johnson, Bates and Legg.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rilla Wynell Freeman; son, Larry Herschel Freeman; brothers, J.C., Buren, Herbert and Javan Freeman and sisters, Imogene and Willodean Robinson.
He loved his family, loved getting together and seeing the grandkids. He has blessed many lives during his 99 years.
“You will forever be in our Hearts”
Survivors include daughters, Regina McDonald (Billy) and Linda Chugh; brother, Roland Freeman (Ann); 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hall, John McCleskey, Wheeler Kirby, Jason Hill, Ronnie Thorne and Ricky Benson.
In Lieu of flowers: Family requests donations be made to Flint Baptist Church “Vision 2021” @ 4119 U.S. Hwy. 31, Decatur, AL 35603.
