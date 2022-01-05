DECATUR — Memorial Mass for William Howard “Billy” Culver, 88, of Decatur, will be Friday, January 7, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Decatur, Alabama resident and Decatur High graduate of the class of 1952, William Howard Culver, age 88, died on January 4, 2022, peacefully at his home. Bill was born in Decatur, where he lived most of his life. Bill’s most important joy was his family. He looked forward to every Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas when his family would come to his and Virginia’s home to enjoy a meal, love, and laughter together. He enjoyed competition of any kind, whether it was playing bridge at the Senior Center, cards at Keller Hall at Florence State College, baseball as a youth on the ball field, or bragging about beating his younger brother at cork ball in the front yard. He was a huge Alabama fan and Boston Red Socks fan.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Boike Culver; three daughters, Julie Churay (Steve), Cindy Gargis (Ray), and Beth Pyron (Todd); one brother, John Denson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There aren’t enough words for how much he will be missed or the void he leaves in all of our lives.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.