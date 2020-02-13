DECATUR — William Howard Keith “Bill” passed away at home in Decatur, Alabama on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Bill was born in Sheffield, Alabama to John Y. Keith, Sr. and Marie Delores Keith on November 15, 1934. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcella Blevins Keith; son, Jeffrey Brian Keith and wife, Jessica Compton Keith; daughter, Kelly Keith Ward and grandchildren, Grayson Knox Keith, Hunter Keith Ward, Jonathan Grant Keith and Lillian Isabella Keith.
Bill graduated from Russell High School, East Point, Georgia, and attended the University of Georgia. He was a huge Georgia football fan, an avid reader and loved golf.
Bill retired from NASA. Before NASA he worked for the Department of the Army in Nuremberg and Heidelberg, Germany; Corp of Engineers, Virginia; Department of Energy, New Orleans, LA and Augusta, GA. He worked in Procurement as a Contracting Officer.
The family thanks Dr. Rodney Harney for the excellent care he provided over the years and for the home visits and prayers. Pastor Tommy Lee has been a blessing to this family during the loss of our father and my husband. On the morning he passed, he was there to read scripture and pray with us.
Graveside service for the family will be Saturday, February 15th, 2:00 p.m. at the Cullman Public Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Lee officiating. Services provided by Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
