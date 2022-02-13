DECATUR — The family of William J. “Jarrett” Sandlin, age 29, of Decatur, will receive friends today, February 13, 2022, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Service and interment will be private.
Mr. Sandlin died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1992, in Decatur, to William Michael Sandlin and Shari Speegle Sandlin. He served in the U. S. Army from 2011 until 2015.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Shari Sandlin of Decatur; two sisters, Riley Vaughn and Britt Sanford (Brittain); grandparents, Wayne and Jean Sandlin, and Carolyn Cameron; three nephews; and two nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.