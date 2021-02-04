MOULTON — Funeral for Deputy William James “Butch” Byers, 67, of Moulton will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Moulton Baptist Church, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Jesse Reeder and Rev. Mark Wakefield officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens with Honors. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Moulton Baptist Church.
Deputy Byers, who died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital, was born January 23, 1954, to James Wilmar Byers and Movia Laverne Gillespie Byers. He was a member of Moulton Baptist Church and he served in law enforcement for over 14 years. He also retired from Delphi as General Maintenance Foreman after 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Shane Byers; and sister, Kim Sandlin.
Survivors include his wife, Clarise Byers; daughters, Heather (Terry) Coker, Ashley (Jeffrey) Duckett; grandchildren, Hallie Coker, Eli Coker, Brantley Duckett, Jase Duckett.
Pallbearers will be Colbert County Deputies.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.