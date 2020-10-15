ATHENS — William Jerry Durham, age 91, of Athens died Tuesday at Huntsville Hospital. Mr. Durham was born December 2, 1928 in Limestone County, retired from Wolverine Tube, was a Korean Conflict Army veteran, and the oldest member of Riddles Chapel United Methodist Church.
Services will be conducted graveside by Andy John King and Wade Batts at 1 P.M. Friday at Limestone Memorial Gardens with military honors. No public visitation is planned.
Survivors are his wife, Anna Jean Hargrove Durham; daughter, Jerry Diann Yarbrough and husband, Jeff of Athens; grandson, William Ty “Will” Yarbrough and wife, Brigitte of Athens; great-granddaughters, Ella Peyton Yarbrough and Emry Belle Yarbrough; nephew, Charles Durham of Athens; niece, Mary Dunnavant of Prospect, TN.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Octavie Durham, and a brother, Winfred Durham.
Those who will serve as pallbearers are Mike Besh, Mike Dixon, Gary Van Wagen, and Brad Zirbel. Tom Richarson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The Durham family ask anyone wanting to make a memorial donation, to make that to the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.
Spry Funeral Home, Athens is directing.
