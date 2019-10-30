LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for William “Joe” Curbow, 53, will be November 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Mr. Curbow died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.