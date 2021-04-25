DECATUR — William Joseph Aycock, Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 12, 2021. He was born in Decatur, AL on March 3, 1933. Graduated from Decatur High School in 1951. Went to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1951. He went to the Army in 1954 and then returned to Auburn in 1956, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity while at Auburn. He worked at DISCO (Decatur Iron and Steel Company) during the summers while attending college. Graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1958 from the School of Architecture. After graduation, he returned to his home in Decatur, AL and began working for Brown Engineering and Paul Tuggle Firm in Huntsville, AL. He then worked for Hall and Colvard, Architect and Engineer in Decatur until 1965 at which time he attained his Alabama Architectural Registration. In early 1966, he opened his own Architectural firm in Decatur, AL and then partnered with Frank Neville to form Aycock and Neville Architects in late 1966. Aycock and Neville designed many buildings together in North Alabama and surrounding areas, many of which are visible today.
Some of these designs and buildings include Burningtree Country Club Clubhouse, Point Mallard Facilities (Bath House at Wave Pool, Golf Pro Shop, Chapel, TC Almon Recreation Center & Stage), Decatur Recreation Centers (Aquadome, Carrie Matthews, Fort Decatur), Decatur City Schools Central Office Building, Decatur Housing Authority Houses, Piedmont Housing Authority Houses, Guntersville Housing Authority Houses, Decatur Fire Stations (#2, #6 and #7), Athens Episcopal Church Chapel, Danville Elementary School, Decatur High School Classroom Renovations, Decatur High School Athletic Building, Cullman Recreation Center, Cullman Electric Cooperative, Hartselle Recreation Center, First Remodel of the Decatur Downtown Princess Theater, Colonial Bank, AmSouth Bank, and many Family Security Credit Union offices in the following cities (Athens, Boaz, Daphne, Decatur, Guntersville, Hartselle, Madison, Thomasville). Aycock also designed many renovations to various buildings in North Alabama. Aycock also donated his time and efforts to help many organizations with their design needs.
He grew up in and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Decatur which is now Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Catholic Fraternal Organization. He also was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He enjoyed fellowship with Shorty’s Boys. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude Richard Aycock Sr. and Margaret Lucille Frahn Aycock. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Claude Richard Aycock, Jr. and Sue Daily Aycock.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Mirandy Nixson Aycock; sons, Joey (Molly) Aycock, Dan (Robyn) Aycock and grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Banks, Boone and Anna Bentley Aycock. He is also survived by his aunt Geraldine Whitt Aycock; favorite niece, Judy Aycock Rudell; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A very special thank you to Chandra Blackmon and Ruben Frances as caregivers and to Hospice of the Valley and a special thanks to our housekeeper Mattie Ashford.
Visitation was Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Father Charles Merrill, Pastor. Burial was in Decatur City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joey Aycock, Joseph Aycock, Dan Aycock, Banks Aycock, Joe Harrison and Wayne Spillers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the favorite charity of your choice.
