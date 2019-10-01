DECATUR — The Celebration of Life service for William Joseph “Joe” McDaniel, 74, of Decatur will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Phraner officiating. The visitation for Joe McDaniel will be at Roselawn Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m., two hours prior to the start of the funeral service.
Mr. McDaniel, who died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital, was born May 30, 1945, in Meridian, MS, to Leonard Edmonds McDaniel and Martha Sims McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was a 1963 graduate of Livingston High School, in Livingston, AL, and he earned postsecondary degrees from Livingston University and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Mr. McDaniel spent 27 years as an educator and coach in the state of Alabama, along with working at Stan McCulloch Chrysler Dodge for over a decade as a finance manager. Mr. McDaniel served as the head varsity football coach at East Lawrence High School from 1989-90, 2006-2010, and was also the head varsity baseball coach and an assistant football coach at both Austin High School and Hartselle High School. Mr. McDaniel was an active member of Chapel Hill UMC, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for the better part of three decades.
Mr. McDaniel is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Sr., mother, Martha, and his brother, Leonard Edmonds McDaniel, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Sue; his three sons, Buddy (Karen), Sonny (Tricia) and Will (Gretta); his daughter, Leigh Anna Trimble (Scott); and his grandchildren, Lindsey, Emily and Jacob (Buddy), Zach, Andrew and Matthew (Sonny), Mary Anna (Leigh Anna), Luke, David and Win (Will); two great-grandchildren, Adilee and Emilee (Zach) and his brother, Thomas “Puddin” McDaniel (Deb).
Pallbearers will be Johnny Chandler, Danny Engle, Jason Wilkerson, Jim Knop, Jeff Stewart and Marrieo Davis.
