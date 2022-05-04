MOULTON — William Junior Randolph, 72, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his home. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Moulton Memory Gardens with Bro. Greg Standridge officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on July 17, 1949 to the late John and Irene Goins Randolph, William worked at the Moulton Shirt Factory for 40 years until they closed. He enjoyed Alabama football, NASCAR and classic cars.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Toni Randolph; daughter, Tonia Morris-Terry (Archie); granddaughter, Cassidy Morris; brother, Wendall Crisler; sisters, Barbara Hutto, Florence Roper, and Beverly Moland; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
William was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Milton Crisler; brothers, Medwick Crisler, and Billy Ray Randolph.
The family extends special thanks to Affinity Hospice and Alichia Larson.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
