DECATUR
William “Larry” Denmark, age 83, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 31, 2021. Larry was born in Perry, Florida to William “Bill” and Johnnie “Mae” Denmark.
He was a humble man, despite his many career accomplishments. Larry served in intelligence for the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. He spent the next 18 years working at a paper mill in Perry before changing careers. He worked as a welder and fitter before eventually being promoted to construction engineer project management positions.
His new career took him to the TriCities, WA where he met and married the love of his life, Cathy Marie Craig in 1982. The two would go on to move 16 times spanning the globe, collecting dear friends and stories along the way. Larry loved music, both playing the guitar and singing karaoke, as well as motorcycle riding later in life. In the quiet moments, he could be found completing a crossword or sudoku with ease.
Larry’s character and life impacted all those he encountered. He was a good man, husband, father, friend and extraordinary storyteller. To know him was to love him. Larry and Cathy attended Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur and were members of the local Elks Lodge. His gentle presence in his family will be deeply missed.
Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cathy, his sons, Larry Denmark (Laura) and Lucas Denmark (Stephanie), and his daughters, Audrey Langford (Zach), Angela Denmark and granddaughter, Latisha Denmark. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss “Papa”, are Ava Buford (Angela), Lola Mae and Leo Langford (Audrey), Jazzmyne and Kyle Jones (Latisha) and Waylon Hill (Latisha). He also leaves behind two brothers, Ralph and Richard Denmark as well as dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His family and close friends celebrated and honored Larry’s life with an intimate graveside service on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama.
