TRINITY — Funeral for William Larry Martin, 78 of Trinity, will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Dallas Culver and Dr. John Bain officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Martin died Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Waits Martin, Gordon Freeman Martin and Marshall TP Smith; sister, Brenda Martin Marks; and twin brother, Marshall Barry Martin. He was a member of Austinville United Methodist Church.
Mr. Martin was born December 20, 1943, in Decatur and was raised in the close-knit community of Austinville, a place dear to his heart. He was a 1962 graduate of Decatur High School and a 1969 graduate of the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University.
In 1978 he and his wife, Linda, opened Trinity Discount Drugs, later moving their family to the town and making Trinity their home. During the 34 years they owned the pharmacy, Mr. Martin touched many lives and helped many people. He believed that helping the sick and those in need was one of life‘s highest callings, and he never failed to answer that call. He sold the pharmacy and retired in 2012, spending his remaining years pursuing his hobbies and enjoying his grandchildren and other family members.
Mr. Martin was loved and respected by all who knew him, and he will be missed beyond measure.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Evans Martin; daughters, Brette Burnes (Daniel) and Suzie Chambers (Marty), all of Decatur; brother, Jim Martin and sister-in-law, Charlotte Martin of Decatur; sister-in-law, Connie Clay Martin of Decatur; brother- and sister-in-law, Gerald and Barbara Marks of Decatur; brother- and sister-in-law, Bob and Beth Evans of Hartselle; grandchildren, Eli and Jake Burnes, Anna and Abby Stetler, and Arden, Krystyn and Rebekah Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sam Costello, Jimmy Brazelton, Tim Martin, Clay Martin, Ben Moultrie, Jon Dry and Kenny Warren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or pulmonary fibrosis.org.
Due to the current Covid situation, please know that the family understands if some are not comfortable with attending in person; therefore, the funeral will be livestreamed through Roselawn Funeral Home‘s Facebook page at the time of service. The family respectfully asks those who attend in person to please wear a mask to help protect other vulnerable people in attendance.
