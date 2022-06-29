SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for William Larry Penn, 75, will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Penn died on Friday, June 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 3, 1947 in Morgan County to Owen Ray Penn and Ozell Burgess Penn Davis. Mr. Penn graduated from Athens State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was employed at the Redstone Arsenal by the United States Army Aviation and Missile Command, Management Directorate, where he retired. He served in the U.S. Navy and also was a farmer.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Madeline Penn; parents; a sister, Linda Gayle Penn Norman; stepchildren, Fred Peebles, Teresa J. Peebles and Terry Ann Peebles.
Survivors include his son, William Larry Penn, Jr. (Susan); stepson, Raymond Dale Peebles; brothers, Jerry O. Penn (Sandra), Charles Thomas “Tommy” Penn (Rhonda); sister, Martha Karen Penn; grandchildren, Haley Thorpe, Lacey Laster and Clint Penn; several great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.