AUBURN — William Lee Dennis, Sr., age 90, went to be home with the Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Bill was born on September 5, 1931, in Montgomery, Alabama to Dr. Jeptha and Marianna Dennis. He married his high school sweetheart, Bettye Brackeen, at Auburn United Methodist Chapel in August 1953. He was a proud and loving father to three children and was “TwoDaddy” to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. After graduating from Lee County High School and the Alabama Polytechnic Institute, Bill served two years in the United States Air Force. Following active service, he accepted a job with the Chemstrand Corporation as a commercial artist and moved to Decatur, Alabama. He later owned his own business, Johnson and Dennis, worked for STS Corporation, and retired from Hutto Printing Company. He and Bettye moved to Auburn in 2018. Bill was an avid sports fan, including anything Auburn, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox. He loved his church, family, and his friends. He enjoyed volunteering at Decatur First United Methodist Church. His hobby of local, church, and family history led him to works including a History of the Dennis Family, editing the History of the First United Methodist Church (Decatur), and several Auburn history compilations. He published two books with his brother, Jep Dennis, about growing up in Auburn: A Kinder and Gentler Time and It Really Was a Lovely Village.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jeptha Dennis; and his son Richard “Dick” J. Dennis.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bettye Brackeen Dennis; his son William “Lee” Dennis, Jr. (Leona), and daughter Anna Dennis Solomon (Greg); seven grandchildren (Marianna Dennis Frankwitt (Bill), Clark Solomon (Christina), Will Dennis (Haley), Leigh Anna Solomon Smyth (Patrick), Alex Dennis, Faith Dennis, Jordan Dennis (Liz Dennis, mother); and six great-grandchildren (Haven Frankwitt, Harbor Frankwitt, Eli Dennis, Bo Dennis, Emma Solomon, and Avery Solomon), and nieces Jaye Dennis and Leigh Dennis Manning (Chip).
He was a member of the Decatur First United Methodist Church, Wesley Fellowship Class, Hilltoppers, Morgan County Historical Society, Auburn United Methodist Church, and Harvesters.
Visitation will be held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. on May 17, 2022.
Graveside service will be held at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation with Dr. George Mathison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory with a contribution to Auburn United Methodist Church or Decatur First United Methodist Church.
