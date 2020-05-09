DECATUR — William Madison Dinsmore, 81, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. William was born on August 17, 1938, in Decatur, Alabama, to Elsie Simpson Dinsmore and Burleson Abercrombie Dinsmore. William was a successful real estate developer in Alabama for over 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his sister, Evelyn Dinsmore Rubin; his children, Renee DeSpain (Mike), Suzanne Sanders (Greg), and Jane Hinson (Brian); his grandchildren, Anna Gervais (Nick), John DeSpain, Emma Hinson, and Andrew Hinson; his great-granddaughter, Avery Gervais; his niece, Andrea Glenn (Charlie) and his nephew, Richard Rubin.
A private graveside service was held at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Greengate School or Huntsville Inner City Learning Center.
