DECATUR — William Mathews “Matt” Stewart II, 40, died Aug. 3, 2020, in Decatur, Alabama.
Matt was an artist talented in painting, drawing, television, film and theater. He lived in East Point, Georgia, and was working temporarily in the Decatur area in the production of “Super Science Showcase,” a film series teaching young people science facts through history and literature.
He was born Sept. 23, 1979, in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in Monroeville, Alabama. He attended Monroe County public schools and the Alabama School of Fine Arts before moving to Decatur. He graduated in 1998 from Decatur High School.
He earned his bachelor’s degree cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2002, with a major in painting and sculpture and minors in film and theater. He performed in theater productions in Monroeville, Decatur and Tuscaloosa.
As a member of the Decatur High forensic (speech) team, Matt won top state honors and many other awards in dramatic and humorous interpretation, plus a four-year scholarship to UA.
As a member of the university’s forensic team, he competed at colleges around the country and was a national champion in poetry interpretation, also winning awards in prose interpretation and informative speech. He was a member of UA’s Mallet Assembly, which describes itself as “a diverse group of eccentric individuals forming relationships around advocacy, service and academics.”
He also received an art scholarship to UA, where during his senior year he co-wrote the winning film script in a class taught by a “Seinfeld” producer. That led to his move to Los Angeles and work as an actor and in art department jobs. For 16 years he was involved with films, TV, commercials, sitcoms, game shows, music videos and video games. He also graduated from EI School of Professional Makeup. In 2019 he moved to the Atlanta area to work in the growing TV and film industry there.
His talents included set dressing, props, art, graphics, writing, editing, producing, directing, comedy, parody, satire, acting, makeup, improv, telling stories and creating comic books.
His family and friends remember him as creative, funny, considerate, helpful, loyal, generous and kind. He loved family, friends, children and pets.
The family will hold a private memorial service in Monroeville. Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur is assisting.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation at ryanlichtsangbipolarfoundation.org; or to the new Bill and Matt Stewart Annual Scholarship Fund at the University of Alabama, which will benefit students active in creative media or journalism. The scholarship address is University of Alabama, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487, or tinyurl.com/stewartUAscholarship.
Survivors include his parents, Stephen E. “Steve” and Patrice Walters Stewart of Decatur; his sister, Emily Ward Stewart Baker, and husband Dallas of Greensboro, North Carolina; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matt’s late grandparents were William Mathews “Bill” Stewart and Carolyn Hall Stewart of Monroeville and M.S. “Buck” and Charlotte Ward Walters of Cartersville, Georgia.
