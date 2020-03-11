MASSEY — A Celebration of Life Service will be held for William Milford Fields, 94, of Massey, who went home to be with his Lord on March 9, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1925, in the Danville community to Lewis Edward Fields and Lennie Teague Fields.
He grew up in this community and graduated from Danville High School in May of 1944 and entered the United States Navy and served from 1944 until 1946.
He was a veteran of World War II and served on the USS Birmingham and was stationed in the South Pacific. In 1947 he married Verna Mae Sandlin, in the “new” McKendree Church Building. They were the first couple married in the new building. They became the parents of Rixie Fields Smith and Milford Sandy Fields.
Milford worked for Wolverine Tube in Decatur and farmed. He loved farming and raising cattle and became a full-time farmer. He enjoyed being on his John Deere tractor and working his farm. Milford loved his community and Church and was active in both.
He was an active member of McKendree Methodist Church as long as he was able to attend. He served in the Sunday school and in other various positions on the Official Board. He always believed in serving the Lord and doing what was right toward others.
Milford was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years, Verna Mae; two brothers, Edward Fields and J.C. Fields and his daughter-in-law, Jane Nelson Fields.
He is survived by his daughter, Rixie Fields Smith and son, Milford Sandy Fields (Nicole); his brother, Don Fields (Jan); grandsons, Pat Smith (Kimberly) and Caleb Fields and great-granddaughter, Lillie Smith. He thought the world of his “Grands,” Pat, Caleb and Lillie.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 PM at McKendree United Methodist Church with the visitation at the church from 11:00 AM until service time. Reverend Virgil Bohn and Reverend Darrell Mosley will officiate. Burial will be in the Herring Cemetery with military honors.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Smith, Caleb Fields, Bradley Fields, Ricky Fields, Jack Fields and Jason Fields.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the McKendree Methodist Church.
Special Thanks is extended to Cullman Home Care, Annie Alexander, Cedricka White and Sharon Leavesly for the assistance in his care.
