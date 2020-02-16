DECATUR — William Morris Halcomb, 85, of Decatur will have a visitation on Monday Feb 17, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m., at the Flint church of Christ with a service to follow at 4 pm. Nicky Pressnell and Chris Pressnell will officiate. Burial will be private at Roselawn cemetery.
Mr. Halcomb passed away on February 14, 2020 in Decatur, Alabama. He was born to Marion Dewey Halcomb and Ida Mae Halcomb in Winfield Alabama.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Ellis Halcomb and Marshel Halcomb; and his wife, Minnie Bell.
He was retired from Thompson Tractor and was a member of Flint Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn June Gray Halcomb; children, Mitchell Halcomb (Donna), Angie Williams (David), Melissa Cooper (John), and Greg Halcomb (Crystal); grandchildren Byron Williams (Raeven), Josh Williams (Elizabeth), Rachel Cooper, Alyssa Halcomb, Ben Cooper, Brooke Halcomb, Marshall Halcomb, and Maddox Halcomb; great grandchild, Jeptha Williams.
Pallbearers will be Elders of Flint Church of Christ.
