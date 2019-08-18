DECATUR — William Ray Scott, age 69, of Decatur, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, August 12th at Decatur Morgan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 28, 1949, to Thomas and Lois Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carolyn; his brother, Wayne; and his nephew, Tommy.
He is survived by his daughter, Miranda Rutherford; his son, Brad Scott; his grandsons and his four siblings. He has three surviving brothers, Kenneth, Jimmy and Bobby; and a sister, Peggy Taylor.
There will be no memorial services at his request. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
