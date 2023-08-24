Funeral service for William Roy Lindberg, 82, will be Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at The Ark Worship Center with Bro. Brad Roath officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Mr. Lindberg died on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at The Terrace at Priceville. He was born May 15, 1941, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Willard Harding Lindberg and Una Mae Foley Lindberg.
He married Zora Kathleen Kirby on February 14, 1964. They had two children, Katrina and Chris and nine grandchildren. He served honorably for 33 years in the Coast Guard and the United States Army earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. He acheived a Bachleor of Science degree in Metallic Engineering from the University of Florida. After his military service, he was employed at Saginaw Steering Gear and for the United States Department of the Army as a civilian contractor.
Mr. Lindberg retired in 2006 and enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife. He served as a Deacon and Elder for The Ark.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Douglas Allen Lindberg.
Survivors include his wife, Zora Kathleen “Kitty” Kirby Lindberg; son, Christopher Roy Lindberg (Joanna); daughter, Katrina Anne Justice (David); grandchildren, Jonathan William Justice, Kara Noelle Justice Crawford (Lonnie), Angelica Mae Justice (fiance’, Justus Decker), Samuel Kirby Justice (Dakota Takemori), Caleb Lindberg, Lauren Lindberg, Jayden Lindberg, Ben Lindberg and Kensie Lindberg; brother, Willard Keith Lindberg; sister-in-law, Jamie Kirby
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Justice, Caleb Lindberg, Samuel Justice, Larry Fredricks, David Justice and Lonnie Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, please honor our dad, William “Roy” Lindberg, with memorial donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at: Pulmonary Fibrosis NOW! 4880 Murrieta Street, Chino, CA 91710 ATTN: DONATIONS
