Funeral service for William Simpson McKee Martin, age 81, of Decatur, will be Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Martin, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital, was born September 25, 1938, in Morgan County, to Jason Boyd Martin and Doreatha Wakefield Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Tishamingo Martin. Mr. Martin was a faithful member of Austinville Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years, and loved golf and Auburn football.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Lemley Martin of Decatur; one son, Jace Dale Martin (Margaret) of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Teresamingo Gamble of Decatur; four grandchildren, Brittany Fontaine (Jason) and Morgan Gamble, both of Decatur, and Dale Martin and Matt Martin, both of Nashville, TN; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Randy Robinson, Ronnie Long, Joshua Ergle, James Slager, Chris Slager, Johnny Howell, Jeff McLaughlin, and Jason Fontaine
