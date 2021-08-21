DECATUR — William “Bill” Thigpen passed away at Morgan-Decatur Hospital on August 18, 2021. He was born June 18, 1931 in Lauderdale County to Talmadge and Bessie Thigpen.
He grew up in Lexington, Alabama community, graduating from Lexington High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy from January 1951 through November 1954. He married Josephine Riddles on June 23, 1956.
He worked for Chemstrand (9Ascend) and Rust Engineering, retiring from Champion Papers (IP) in August 1994. He enjoyed his family, his church, playing dominoes, playing cards, and riding his four wheeler. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger days. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church since 1975, where he served as deacon and many more capacities.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Milton and Nolen; and a sister, Virginia Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Jo; sons, Keith of Huntsville, and David (Naoko) of Boise, Idaho and a brother, Arlon of Priceville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home with interment to follow in Roselawn Cemetery with Bro. Steve Caudle and Bro. Jamine Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1281 Old Hwy. 24 Trinity, AL 35673.
Per Families Request, Please Wear Masks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.