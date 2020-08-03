MUSCLE SHOALS — William Thomas (Bill) Roberson 88, passed away August 1, 2020. Due to the covid crisis, there will only be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church cemetery, Mt Hope, AL. Mr. Roberson was the husband of 66 years to the late Shirley Ann Roberson.
