MOULTON — William Vernon Dutton, age 86, of Moulton will have a visitation on Wednesday, September 29, from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. with service to follow. Rev. Charles Williams officiating and Elliott Brown-Service funeral home assisting the family. Internment will be in Montgomery Cemetery.
Mr. Dutton died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 31, 1935 in Lawrence County to William Robert Dutton and Martha Ethel Jackson Dutton.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Dutton; daughters, Donna Lackey (Eddie), Debra Jeffries (JR), Dianne Dutton, Sherry Dutton Minor (Ronnie); sons, Steve Dutton (Cathy), Danny Dutton (Jordan); sister, Effie Brewington; grandchildren, Maranda Anderson (D.J.), Valerie Borden (Larry), Christopher Lackey, Kayla Minor, Case William Dutton; great-grandchildren, Tristan Borden, Landon Borden, Tyler Anderson and Addie Anderson; nephews, Ricky Brewington, David Brewington and Jeff Brewington.
Pallbearers are: Eddie Lackey, J.R. Jeffreys, Landan Borden, Jeff Brewington, Christopher Lackey, Ricky Brewington. Honorarys: D.J. Anderson, Tyler Anderson and Case William Dutton.
FAMILY REQUEST MASK BE WORN.
