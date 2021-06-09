SOMERVILLE
A Memorial Remembrance service for William Wallace “Bill” Clough, Jr., 72, will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Richie officiating. A time of visitation will be held after the service. At a future date, he will be interred at VA Alabama National Cemetery near Montevallo, Alabama.
Bill was born in Anniston, Alabama, on August 29, 1948 to William Wallace Clough, Sr. and Katherine Duncan Clough. He passed away June 5, 2021 at his Somerville residence.
Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Kelso Clough; step-daughter, Linda Kelso Kemp (John); sister, Rebecca Clough Harpole; brother, Phillip Michael Clough (Patsy) and niece and nephews.
After graduation from Albertville High School, Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving in heavy combat in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. Returning from the military service, he worked at the Dunlop Tire Corporation and obtained his B.S. degree from Alabama A&M University. From 1985 through 2003, he was the Madison County Veteran’s Service Officer, then he transferred to Montgomery as the State of Alabama Veterans’ Claims Representative; retiring in 2006. During his tenure as Veterans’ Service Officer, he served on many military organizations.
Bill was a dedicated Christian and an avid traveler. Navajo Mission work in New Mexico was one of Bill’s pet projects, as was being a children’s Sunday School teacher. He was re-baptized in Isreal’s Jordan River.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to the Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 58, Decatur, AL 35602... Among their good deeds are Toys for Tots and building wheelchair ramps for veterans.
