DECATUR — Interment for William N. Watson, age 80, of Decatur, will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, from 6:30 p.m., to 7:30 p.m., at River City Baptist Church, 3223 Old River Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35603.
Mr. Watson died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 15, 1940, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Lawrence Steadman Watson and Virginia Ulmer Watson. Mr. Watson previously worked in the construction of high rise buildings in Denver, Colorado. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1980 and retired from the US Postal Service as a Mail Carrier in 2002.
Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Keitha Brown; and twin brother, Robert Adams Watson.
Survivors include, his wife of 40 years, Judy Watson; two step sons, Michael S. Kimmett (Jenneffier) of Decatur, and Marc W. Kimmett (Jolena) of Littleton, Colorado; two brothers, Kenneth Watson of Albermarle, North Carolina, and Lawrence S. Watson II of Alaska; grandchildren, Matthew, Katelyn and D.J. Kimmett; and Brindley G. Edney.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.