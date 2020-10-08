ATHENS — William Wayne Venable Sr., 74 of Athens, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Venable was born August 5, 1946 to William David Venable and Mary Virgie Spray.
Graveside services for Mr. Venable will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Cemetery with Lynn Marshall officiating. Visitation will be held tonight from 5:00 to 8:00 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
Mr. Venable was of the Baptist faith. He was passionate about Harley-Davidson motorcycles, hunting, fishing and he loved his John Deere tractors.
He is survived by his sons, William Wayne Venable Jr., daughter-in-law, Debbie Venable, Larry Joe Venable and Howard David Venable; sisters, Nell Kennedy and Pam Hurst; brother, Douglas Venable; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Venable; daughter, Kimberly; sister, Ann McLain.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.