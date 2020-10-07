DECATUR — William Wayne Waldrop joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born August 28, 1947 to Audrey Falls Waldrop and Andrew Waldrop in Tuscaloosa, AL, he made Decatur his home in 1978.
He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Rusk Waldrop and his dogs, Chi Chi, Coco, and Peanut the Wonder Dog. Wayne was a brilliant businessman and philanthropist.
He started a fund at Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on Danville Road to pay the co-pays of those who could not afford it. He delivered Meals on Wheels when he lived in Orange Beach, AL in 2000-2011. He was a gentle and generous man, an animal rescuer, and he helped everyone he could. With a head full of common sense, he started his own business and was very successful operating Valley Sign Company in 1983. He gave this business to a former employee, Chelcie O’Dell Ellis in January, 2000 but continued to oversee the daily operations of his 12 unit Office Complex with warehouses until his death.
Although he came from humble beginnings, he conceived of the idea of going into business and building his own commercial building. He exceeded all his life goals and often told his wife, “we should have dreamed bigger.” He will be cremated and his ashes added to those of Murphy, Electra, Baby Ginger, Jackson, and all the beloved dogs that pre-deceased him and distributed at his favorite place.
No service will be held. Memorials should be donated to Rescue Rangers/Melissa Lance, 1210 15th Avenue, SE, Decatur, AL 35601. Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
