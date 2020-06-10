SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for William Zane Hodgin, 18, will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jamie Stewart officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oleander Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Zane Hodgin died on Thursday, June 4, 2020.He was born November 19, 2001, in Madison County to William Shaddock Hodgin and Enola Parker Hodgin.Zane enjoyed playing video games and anything electronics and liked to play the guitar. He was a student.
Survivors include his father, Shad Hodgin and mother, Enola Parker Hodgin; two half-brothers, Chuckey Jackson and Chase Hodgin; two sisters, Ffiona Hodgin and Meadow Hodgin; grandparents, William Hodgin (Betty) and grandmother, Dona Fay Parker; two aunts, Daphne Scroggin and Ivy Newman; two uncles, Randy Parker and Daryl Parker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.