HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Willard “Doug” Blackwood, 81, will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery in Cullman County. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home. Mr. Blackwood passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence). He was born October 4, 1940, in Cullman County to William Elldredge Blackwood and Clovis Inez Hardin Blackwood.
Doug had a marked ability for attention to detail and completion of tasks all his life. He went to college at Montevallo, AL, briefly; but hearing of a job possibility in Texas, he bought a motorcycle and rode it to Dallas only to find the job had been canceled. Undaunted, an uncle advised him to look for work in California; so, he proceeded to California on his motorcycle and found menial work as a janitor at the Bendix Corp. His attention to detail and work habits quickly earned him a promotion to their circuit board production line. This was his first training in electronics. A desire to learn more about electronics led him to join the Air Force where he was trained in electronics and instrumentation. While there he received an award for outstanding attention to duty and competence as observed by the Base Commander. Leaving the Air Force, he worked in electronics at Bendix, ITT, Ortloff and other companies until he helped found Navigation Communication Systems which produced superior satellite receivers and antennae capable of low-power observation of satellites for commercial ship traffic navigation. Returning to school, Doug earned degrees in Computer Science and Mathematics and then secured employment at Intergraph in Huntsville, AL., where he worked until his retirement. It all started with attention to detail, work habits, and a motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Marlin Blackwood.
Survivors include, his wife, Margaret Blackwood; daughters, Shawna Japhet (Dan), Melissa Green (Donnie); sister, Dorothy Abbott; grandchildren, Austin Stewart, Cayce Stewart, Mally Henderson (Garrett) and Katelyn Lawrence (Caleb).
Pallbearers will be Austin Stewart, Cayce Stewart, Garrett Henderson, Caleb Lawrence, Greg Blackwood and Tommy Blackwood.
