NORTH COURTLAND — Willie B. Hampton, 84, died July 23, 2020. There will be a graveside service at Courtland Cemetery Tuesday at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home on Sunday from 12-6 and Monday from 10-6.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries for July 25
- Baker wins debut, Astros top M's in 1st game post sign scam
- The Latest: Australian state reports 357 new cases, 5 deaths
- Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice
- San Francisco bus driver assaulted with bat over mask order
- Floyd, the San Francisco Zoo's tallest, oldest giraffe, dies
- In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy
- South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls
Most Read
Articles
- Morgan's elevation to 'very high risk' category forces Decatur school changes
- 3 in Limestone fall victim to coronavirus
- Fire shuts down Spring Avenue Walmart, remains under investigation
- Body found in river identified as Russellville man; considered homicide
- Fire shuts down Spring Avenue Walmart, remains under investigation
- Neighbors after Friday shooting: Pandemic causing increased violence
- Male body found in river at Somerville
- Decatur City Schools may begin virtually if 'very high risk' category does not drop
- Decatur High's Tae Hayes still wants to prove himself after strong finish to rookie season with Miami
- Store owner on calling 911: 'As a Black man, you're rolling the dice'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mask ordinance passes, but mayor to delay signing or vetoing it (26)
- With infections rising, Decatur mask ordinance takes effect (19)
- UPDATED: Decatur face mask ordinance to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday (13)
- Decatur council delays mask vote amid protest (10)
- Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance (9)
- Decatur council suggests masks, may require them (7)
- Council continues work on mask ordinance (7)
- Mask ordinance means persuasion has failed (6)
- Store owner on calling 911: 'As a Black man, you're rolling the dice' (5)
- Council to redo vote on mandatory masks this morning (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.