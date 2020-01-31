HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Willie “Billie” Merle Vest, 87, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Brother Charles Sparks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Ms. Vest died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Falkville Health Care Center. She was born November 30, 1932, in Lawrence County to Vernon Smith and Cora Ferguson Smith. She was employed as a Job Coach for the Tennessee Valley Rehabilitation Center, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook, especially preparing Sunday dinner for her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Carl Vest; a daughter, Carol Joyce Vest; daughter-in-law, Latitia Vest; two sisters, Doris Shepard and Joyce Foster and the father of her children, Connie Carl “C.C.”Vest.
Survivors include one daughter, Connie Michele Vest; two sons, John Alan Vest (Trina) and Timothy James Vest; one daughter-in-law, Linda Dean Vest; one brother, J.D. Smith (Kim); six grandchildren, Amy Vest King (Allen), Katy Pate (Phillip), Olivia Ann Blackburn (Jesse), Jessica Allyn Davis (Michael), Lucas James Vest (Amanda) and Anderil McNalley; seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Keith Ferguson, Allen King, Jesse Blackburn and Lucas Vest.
