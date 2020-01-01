DANVILLE — Funeral service for Willie Bruce Harvel, 92, will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Culp, Rev. Jimmy Jones and Rev. Stanley Linderman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Harvel died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 31, 1927, in Morgan County to James Lafayette Harvel and Lilly Pearl Tunstill Harvel. He was a member of Walden’s Chapel Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and was assigned to Company C of the 1343rd Engineer Combat Battalion with the rank of Sargeant First Class. After retiring from Baker Industries in Hartselle, he farmed full time. He loved to garden, to fish, coon hunt and squirrel hunt. He also enjoyed restoring old trucks, working with wood and was a wonderful carpenter. He was a loving husband of 56 years, as well as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, and was a true Christian example, loved by all who knew him. The Hospice Nurses who gave their time and care referred to him as a true example of a “Fine Southern Gentleman.”
Preceding him in death were his wife of 56 years, Adell Linderman Harvel; a son, Steve Harvel; his parents and a sister, Vera Harvel White.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Harvel, Danville, AL and Lynn Smith (Judy), Danville, AL; four daughters, Faye Bowling, Moulton, AL, Belinda Beasley, Hartselle, AL, Shelia Harvel, Muscle Shoals, AL and Anita Lawrimore, Danville, AL; three brothers, James “Buddy” Harvel, Eddie Harvel and Bobby Harvel; five sisters, Doris Harvel Jansen (Hank), Evelyn Harvel Crowe, Wynola Harvel Garrison, Mary Faye Harvel Varnell and Jane Harvel McAbee; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
